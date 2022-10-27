Singapore committed to supporting Palestinian capacity-building efforts: President Halimah

SINGAPORE - The Republic is committed to supporting Palestinian human capital development through scholarships and training programmes, and welcomes more officials to attend such courses in Singapore.

President Halimah Yacob said this on Thursday when she met Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority, Dr Mohammad Shtayyeh, at the Istana.

Singapore enjoys good relations with the Palestinian Authority (PA), and is happy to help support its capacity-building efforts through the Enhanced Technical Assistance Package (ETAP), said President Halimah.

The ETAP, which was put together in 2013, gives Palestinian officials preferential placement in capacity-building programmes offered under the Singapore Cooperation Programme, post-graduate scholarships, and customised study visits.

“(I’m) happy that more than 600 Palestinian officials have attended courses and training programmes in Singapore,” said Madam Halimah.

At their meeting, President Halimah and Prime Minister Shtayyeh reaffirmed the warm ties between Singapore and the PA, and exchanged views on developments in the Middle East, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement.

Dr Shtayyeh also called on and was hosted to lunch by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. PM Lee reiterated the Republic’s commitment in supporting Palestinian capacity-building efforts through the ETAP, and that it is happy to share its experience in relevant areas of interest, said the ministry.

“PM Lee reiterated Singapore’s longstanding and principled support for a negotiated two-state solution consistent with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions that allows both Israelis and Palestinians to live side by side in peace and security,” said MFA.

Both leaders also had a good exchange of views on regional and global development.

In a Facebook post after their meeting, Madam Halimah noted that Dr Shtayyeh was particularly interested in learning from Singapore’s experience in vocational and skills training, and would be visiting the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) during his visit.

“I welcome his interest as Singapore has invested much resources in human capital development,” she said.