Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre and SPH Chinese Media Group sign new strategic MOU

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC) and Singapore Press Holdings' (SPH) Chinese Media Group have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to broaden the scope and depth of their partnership for the next two years.

The MOU was signed by SCCC's chief executive officer Low Sze Wee and head of SPH Chinese Media Group Lee Huay Leng on Wednesday (March 27).

SCCC and SPH's Chinese Media Group have been partners since 2017, with SCCC and SPH's flagship Chinese newspaper Lianhe Zaobao working together to increase the public's awareness of, as well as participation in, cultural activities at SCCC.

Lianhe Zaobao has planned, organised and publicised 20 cultural activities at SCCC under the banner Zaobao Cultural and Creative Space, with SCCC providing the venue and making on-site arrangements for the events.

With Wednesday's signing, Lianhe Zaobao will continue to plan and organise cultural activities at SCCC for another two years.

Both parties will also expand their collaboration to include The Singapore Creator Awards, adult learners' programmes by Han Culture and Education Group which is a subsidiary of SPH, the Lianhe Zaobao Literary Festival in 2020 and other literary and artistic cultural events.

Mr Low said that SCCC is happy to continue its partnership with Lianhe Zaobao, and added that the introduction of a wider variety of programmes would bring the collaboration between both parties to a deeper level.

Ms Lee said that the decision to broaden the scope of the partnership between both parties was a result of their fruitful collaboration over the past two years.

She said: "Our focus is not on the number of participants who attend our events but how we can promote and accumulate cultural knowledge, and bring in new perspectives to enrich the Chinese culture in Singapore.

"We are grateful that SCCC is partnering us in this endeavour."