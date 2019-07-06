Singapore-China Youth Arts Festival back for 4th year

From now till Aug 11, members of the public will be able to enjoy free Chinese cultural programmes such as role-playing workshops and nursery rhyme composition and performance competitions.

These programmes are part of the Singapore-China Youth Arts Festival, now into its fourth year.

The festival is meant to provide opportunities for youth and their families to immerse themselves in Chinese culture and language.

At the opening ceremony yesterday at the China Cultural Centre in Queen Street, performances were put up by the China National Theatre for Children and the Singapore Hokkien Huay Kuan Arts and Cultural Troupe.

Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon was the guest of honour at the event.

The outreach arm of the China National Theatre for Children will also be visiting three local primary schools, where they will be performing and holding interactive sessions with pupils.

Dr Koh said: "I believe that these activities will provide a platform for Chinese and Singaporean children to learn from each other and forge friendships, strengthening the cultural ties between Singapore and China in the performing arts."

The festival is co-organised by the Singapore Press Holdings' Chinese Media Group and the China Cultural Centre.