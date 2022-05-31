Singapore Book Fair returns after two-year hiatus

Book lovers can visit the Singapore Book Fair at the National Library Building in Victoria Street and the nearby Bras Basah Complex from June 4 to 12. The annual event, back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, is organised by SPH Media Trust's Chinese Media Group.

It will feature nine book launches, talks by local and overseas authors, and workshops. About 15 book retailers and publishers are participating in the event. The opening ceremony at the National Library Building plaza on June 5 at 1pm will be followed by a xinyao mini-concert at Bras Basah Complex's central atrium from 3pm.

Event highlights include:

A panel discussion on stroke recovery, based on the book A Cry In The Dark: A Stroke Survivor's Story Of Hope And Recovery by Terence Ang and Radiance Leong. The event on June 6, from 4.30pm to 6pm, features Dr Shamala Thilarajah, president of the Singapore National Stroke Association, Dr Moses Koh, associate consultant at Sengkang General Hospital, and Ms Evelyn Koh, founder of Aphasia SG. Venue: The Pod (Level 16) at National Library

A talk and sharing of the book, America: A Singapore Perspective, on June 10, 2pm to 3.30pm, featuring Professor Tommy Koh, Singapore's Ambassador-at-Large, and Mr Daljit Singh, visiting senior fellow at ISEAS - Yusof Ishak Institute. It will be moderated by Straits Times foreign editor Bhagyashree Garekar. Venue: The Pod at National Library

Launch of the book Always Have Enough Money and a talk by the author, ST Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon, on June 11 from 2pm to 3.30pm. Venue: Basement 1 at National Library

Visit www.singaporebookfair.sg for more details.