Singapore, Australia sign trailblazing Green Economy Agreement with 17 joint initiatives

CANBERRA - Singapore and Australia are set to intensify cooperation in the green economy, targeting new areas such as sustainable agriculture and green shipping corridors, with the signing of a trailblazing agreement on Tuesday.

Under the Singapore-Australia Green Economy Agreement, both countries will embark on 17 joint initiatives for a start, such as developing a list of environmental goods and services with an eye to reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers. It will reduce hurdles to cross-border trade in clean energy, for instance.

Other highlights include a partnership to promote business engagements in trade and investment in green sectors, and research collaboration in areas such as alternative proteins and lithium battery recycling.

The signing, witnessed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, was the key outcome of the 7th Singapore-Australia Leaders’ Meeting held in Canberra on Tuesday.

Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong and Australian Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell signed the agreement at the Parliament House after a delegation meeting on Tuesday.

Mr Gan described the agreement as a first of its kind and a pathfinder for rules and standards in advancing trade and environmental sustainability.

“We catalyse green growth opportunities and good jobs, while promoting decarbonisation and supporting our smooth transition into a green economy,” said Mr Gan.

The agreement also underscores Singapore’s commitment to global climate action and the importance of international cooperation in addressing climate change, he said.

Negotiations for the agreement started in September 2021, after it was first mooted at the leaders’ meeting in June that year.

It sets out seven areas of cooperation: trade and investment; standards and conformance; green and transition finance; carbon markets; clean energy, decarbonisation and technology; skills and capabilities; and business engagements and partnerships.

Australia and Singapore have developed a list of 372 environmental goods and 155 environmental services, which is non-exhaustive and will be reviewed periodically, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment.

They also agreed to set up joint working groups for electricity trade and aviation environmental cooperation, as well as to establish a forum for government experts to discuss the skills needed for green jobs.

Other initiatives include building partnerships to advance green shipping corridors, which are zero-emission sea routes between ports. There are also plans to work together on best practices for sustainable agri-food systems, with the aim of reducing their impact on the environment and addressing food security.