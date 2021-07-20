Singapore arranges for regular oxygen shipments to Indonesia

Singapore has arranged for regular shipments of emergency oxygen supplies to Indonesia, under a programme to support its fight against Covid-19.

The Oxygen Shuttle programme will see more than 500 tonnes of oxygen shipped to Indonesia till next month, to supplement the urgent need by the country's medical facilities, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement yesterday.

This comes as Indonesia faces a surge in Covid-19 infections in recent weeks.

The country reported a record 1,338 new Covid-19 deaths yesterday, pushing its total fatalities to 74,920.

Also, the number of new cases recorded yesterday was 34,257, bringing the overall infections to more than 2.91 million.

Yesterday, four tanks containing 80 tonnes of liquid oxygen arrived at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta. The next shipment is scheduled in a week's time.

Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean said the shipments under the programme will be done on a weekly basis over the next month. In a Facebook post yesterday, he said 80 tonnes of liquid oxygen can fill about 10,000 cylinders with oxygen gas.

Mr Teo added that he has been in touch with Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investments Luhut Pandjaitan, who is overseeing the nation's Covid-19 response.

"We will do our utmost to ride out this tough time together with Indonesia," he said.

The programme is coordinated by the MFA, and supported by the Ministry of Defence and the Changi Regional Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Coordination Centre.

In addition, the Singapore Government sent oxygen cylinders and concentrators, ventilators and other medical supplies and equipment to Indonesia on July 9 and 11.

MFA said: "These efforts, as well as the contributions organised by non-government and private entities, attest to the close relationship, solidarity and strong mutual support between Singapore and Indonesia in overcoming the shared challenges of Covid-19."