Singapore approves Pfizer bivalent jab for those aged 12 and above

SINGAPORE - The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has granted interim authorisation for Pfizer’s bivalent Covid-19 vaccine for people aged 12 and above.

The bivalent vaccine is authorised as a booster jab for those who have already received their primary series vaccination. It targets both the original strain of the coronavirus and the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants.

Official recommendations on the use of this booster vaccine will be issued by the Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination and the Ministry of Health when ready, said HSA in its statement on Tuesday.

In clinical studies done by Pfizer, the bivalent vaccine has been shown to elicit a stronger immune response against the Omicron BA.1 variant, while still being effective against the original strain of the virus.