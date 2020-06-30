Singapore appoints new High Commissioner to India

SINGAPORE - Veteran diplomat Simon Wong has been appointed as Singapore's new High Commissioner to India, it was announced on Tuesday (June 30).

He will replace Mr Lim Thuan Kuan.

Mr Wong, 55, joined the Singapore Foreign Service in 1990 and served in various capacities, covering the Americas, Europe and North-east Asia, with stints in Beijing, Seoul and Hanoi.

After his term as ambassador at the Singapore Embassy in Hanoi from 2009 to 2012, Mr Wong was the international deputy secretary from 2012 to 2015 before becoming the trade representative to Taiwan until January this year.

Mr Wong received the bronze Public Administration Medal in 2002 and the Long Service Award of 25 years in 2014.

He was also conferred international honours - the Vietnam Order of Friendship in 2012 and Britain's Order of St Michael and St George in 2014.