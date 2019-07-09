Singapore and US armies hold annual joint exercise

An annual joint military exercise between the Singapore Army and the United States Army was launched yesterday afternoon at Mandai Hill Camp.

Exercise Tiger Balm was launched by Commander 6th Singapore Division, Brigadier-General Lee Yi-Jin, and the Adjutant General Hawaii National Guard, Brigadier-General Arthur J. Logan.

The annual exercise, which will end on July 19, was first conducted in 1981 and is the longest-running bilateral exercise between the two armies.

It allows both to collaborate and share tactics, techniques and procedures, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said in a press statement.

It described the exercise as the "hallmark of excellent and longstanding ties between both armed forces".

This year's edition involves 766 personnel from the 76th Singapore Infantry Brigade and 5th Battalion Singapore Infantry Regiment (5 SIR), and the US Army's 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 2-130th Infantry Battalion (2-130 IN) and 1-23 Stryker Platoon, said Mindef.

The two armies will plan and execute operations as a Combined Task Force, undergoing urban operations scenarios and dealing with improvised explosive device threats.

The US Army's 1-23 Stryker Platoon will be operating its Stryker Combat Vehicles, while 5 SIR and 2-130 IN will be operating the Singapore Armed Forces' Terrex Infantry Carrier Vehicles.

These activities will allow both forces to work together with more efficiency and understanding, said Mindef.

In his speech at the opening ceremony for the exercise, BG Lee said: "I am excited about the opportunities that Exercise Tiger Balm 2019 will provide to deepen our strategic relationship in the spirit of mutual learning and professional sharing.

"In particular, the exercise will allow both armies to operate together at the Combined Task Force and brigade levels.

"This exchange of knowledge and shared collective experience will be invaluable should we be called upon to operate alongside each other."