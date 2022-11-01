Singapore and Indonesia to work closely and advance security cooperation

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen meeting his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto on the sidelines of the 9th Indo Defence 2022 Forum and Expo. PHOTO: MINDEF
SINGAPORE - Both Singapore and Indonesia will work closely in advancing security cooperation at multilateral forums, including at the Asean Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) and the ADMM-Plus, which will be held on Nov 23 in Siem Reap, Cambodia.

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said in a release on Tuesday that both militaries interact regularly through exercises, visits, professional exchanges and cross-attendance of courses.

“These interactions enhance mutual understanding, strengthen people-to-people ties and professionalism between both militaries,” said Mindef.

Both countries reaffirmed their ties on Tuesday when Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen met Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta.

Dr Ng is in Indonesia for a two-day official visit till Wednesday.

During the meeting, both ministers also exchanged views on geopolitical developments and security challenges, and spoke about the need for countries to work collectively for the peace and security of the region, Mindef said.

Dr Ng also expressed his support for Indonesia’s Asean chairmanship in 2023.

As part of his visit, he will attend the 9th Indo Defence 2022 Expo and Forum opening ceremony dinner hosted by Mr Prabowo on Tuesday evening and visit the Expo on Wednesday.

