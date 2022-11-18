Singapore and Indian air forces resume joint training after two-year hiatus

SINGAPORE - Following a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) have resumed their joint military training at Kalaikunda Air Force Station in India.

The 11th edition of the training, which first occurred in 2008, started on Nov 3 and will end on Dec 14, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said on Friday.

It added that the training allows aircrew from both air forces to hone their operational skills through joint high-end training, such as air combat and mission-oriented training.

For the training, the RSAF has deployed 14 F-16C/D fighter aircraft to train alongside the IAF’s SU-30MKI, Jaguar, LCA Tejas and MiG-29 fighter aircraft.

Brigadier-General Lim Kok Hong, commander of the RSAF’s Air Combat Command, said it was a valuable opportunity for the RSAF’s F-16s to conduct joint combat training with the IAF’s SU-30MKIs, as well as conduct complex weapons and tactics employment.

He added: “The joint military training allows us to train together with our Indian counterparts in realistic and complex air-to-air and air-to-surface scenarios, enhancing the operational readiness of both air forces.

“The RSAF values the opportunity to train alongside the IAF, sharpening our competencies and building mutual trust amongst our people.”

IAF’s Air Commodore Ran Singh VM, Air Officer Commanding, 5 Wing, said the training provides the two air forces with an opportunity to share their best practices with each other and also to sharpen their skills in a spirited exercise environment.

The joint military training between the two air forces has been conducted under the ambit of the Air Force Bilateral Agreement, which was signed in 2007.

Mindef said that apart from the joint military training, both sides also interact regularly through visits, cross-attendance of courses and other professional exchanges.

“These mutually beneficial interactions have deepened the warm bilateral defence ties between both countries, enhanced mutual understanding and strengthened cooperation between the two air forces.” added Mindef.