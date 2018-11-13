Singapore and China sign upgraded FTA

Singapore and China signed an upgraded free trade agreement (FTA) yesterday, as Chinese leader Li Keqiang began his first official visit to Singapore as Premier.

The expanded deal will give Singapore businesses greater access to China's legal, maritime and construction service sectors, and stronger protection for their investments.

In turn, Singapore will open up its air transport, courier and environmental sectors to Chinese companies that want to compete here.

Premier Li and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong witnessed the signing of the upgraded FTA, alongside 10 memorandums of understanding (MOU). China is Singapore's largest trading partner and top foreign investment destination.

