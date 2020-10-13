Singapore and China committed to the safe resumption of international travel: Vivian Balakrishnan

SINGAPORE - Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, who met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at Changi Airport on Tuesday (Oct 13) evening, said that both countries are working towards the safe resumption of international travel.

In a statement on Facebook after the meeting, Dr Balakrishnan affirmed the strong bilateral cooperation between the two countries throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We committed mutual support for economic recovery, including cooperation in Covid-19 vaccines and therapeutics," he said in the post.

Dr Balakrishnan noted that Singapore and China marked the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations on Oct 3.

He disclosed that he and Mr Wang had discussed regional and international developments.

"We agreed that the pandemic is a common challenge that the international community needs to overcome together, including by maintaining supply chain connectivity and upholding the rules-based multilateral trading system," said Dr Balakrishnan.

Mr Wang was at Changi Airport on Tuesday on a transit stop. He is on an official tour to four Asean countries - Cambodia, Malaysia, Laos and Thailand. The visits began on Sunday and is due to end on Thursday.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying told a press briefing in Beijing on Oct 9 that the visits are aimed at further deepening China-Asean cooperation and to consolidate mutual trust.

"China and Asean countries are friendly neighbours and important partners under the Belt and Road Initiative, and the two sides helped each other combat the coronavirus and now the two economies are recovering from the pandemic," she said.