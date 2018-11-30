Singapore and Argentina to work on economic pacts

Singapore and Argentina will start talks next year on a pact to avoid double taxation, and plan to conclude negotiations on an investment treaty by the first half of next year.

Also, a first round of talks on a free trade agreement between Singapore and the South American Customs union Mercosur is scheduled to take place by the first quarter of next year.

Argentina is the incoming chair of Mercosur, whose other members are Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay.

The timelines for the agreements were agreed on yesterday during a breakfast meeting between Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Argentinian President Mauricio Macri.

PM Lee, who is on a four-day working visit to Argentina, will attend the G-20 summit in capital Buenos Aires this weekend.

