Singapore aims to capture growth areas in aviation sector

Certain growth areas have been identified within the aviation industry, and the Government is trying to make sure the country captures these, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said in Parliament yesterday.

He said he could not divulge what these growth areas are for now, but they are expected to recover strongly in the next five to 10 years, and have been identified by the Emerging Stronger Taskforce, together with the Economic Development Board and other agencies.

More details should emerge in the coming weeks, he said.

His comments come as forecasts for the aviation industry's recovery remain grim. The lifting of border restrictions has been slow and more transmissible coronavirus strains have wreaked havoc on travel plans.

Mr Desmond Choo (Tampines GRC) had asked if there could be a permanent reduction in manpower requirements within the aviation and tourism-related sectors.

In response, Dr Tan said: "What we are trying to do is to ensure that as we come out of... this crisis, we want to be able to anchor our skill sets in that particular (growth) area.

"Given our hub status, given our credibility and also the strength of our workforce, we think that it's one area that we can continue to anchor on."

In the interim, many in the hardest-hit industries, including the hospitality sector, will have to find other jobs and learn new skills.

Recent graduates of courses related to aviation, aerospace and hospitality are also likely to face an uncertain future.

Dr Tan hoped firms still able to expand local hiring would tap the Jobs Growth Incentive, which provides up to $54,000 per hire, before it expires in September.

"I believe that will put a lot of our fellow citizens and the companies themselves in good shape."

He further noted that institutes of higher learning are also expanding their courses to ensure that graduates are equipped for jobs in growth sectors like healthcare, finance and infocomm.

Since February, $870 million has been earmarked for the aviation sector in the form of the OneAviation Support Package to help it maintain Singapore's position as an aviation hub and retain its employees.

SingapoRediscovers Vouchers worth $320 million have also been given out to boost local tourism.

Clement Yong