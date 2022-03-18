Singapore affirms support for Egypt's COP presidency

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday expressed Singapore's support for the Egyptian presidency of COP27, during the visit of Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry to the Republic.

PM Lee also expressed appreciation to President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi for his invitation to attend the United Nations climate summit in November, and reaffirmed the longstanding ties between the two countries.

Mr Shoukry made an official visit to Singapore on Wednesday and yesterday as part of a regional visit to Asia. He met PM Lee at the Istana yesterday.

Mr Shoukry also met Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean, who chairs Singapore's Inter-Ministerial Committee on Climate Change, and the two exchanged views on Egypt's priorities for COP27.

Mr Teo conveyed Singapore's readiness to work with Egypt and other countries to advance global climate action and strengthen bilateral cooperation on sustainability and environmental issues.

They also discussed regional and global security developments, and underscored both countries' common interest in strengthening religious cooperation and promoting inter-faith dialogue.

During his visit, Mr Shoukry had a meeting with and was hosted to breakfast by Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Maliki Osman. The ministers reaffirmed warm bilateral ties and agreed to explore cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Dr Balakrishnan noted that many Singaporean students at Cairo's Al-Azhar University - including the present and past muftis - had returned to serve the Muslim community here.

Cheryl Tan