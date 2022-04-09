Singapore abstained from UN vote as commission's inquiry still under way

Singapore had abstained from a recent United Nations General Assembly vote to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council as it was awaiting the findings of an international commission of inquiry looking into human rights violations in Ukraine.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) spokesman said yesterday that the commission was mandated by a Human Rights Council resolution adopted on March 4. Singapore was among 66 countries that co-sponsored the resolution tabled by Ukraine.

"Singapore is gravely concerned and distressed by the reports and images from Bucha and other Ukrainian towns of high civilian casualties and the destruction of civilian infrastructure," the spokesman said in response to media queries.

Ukraine had accused Russian troops of killing hundreds of civilians in the town of Bucha, north of the capital Kyiv. Russia has denied attacking civilians.

The MFA spokesman said: "We strongly condemn any violations of human rights and international humanitarian law, and there must be accountability.

"We hence urge all parties to cooperate with the commission, and allow it full and unhindered access so that it can gather evidence and conduct its work."

The independent three-member commission is tasked with investigating alleged violations of human rights and international humanitarian law in Ukraine. It is expected to present an update to the council in September.

The 193-member General Assembly in New York had on Thursday voted to suspend Russia over reports of "gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights" in Ukraine, which Russia had invaded on Feb 24.

Moscow later announced that it was quitting the council.

Ninety-three countries voted in favour of the resolution, and 24 countries against. Singapore was among the 58 that abstained.

The MFA spokesman reiterated Singapore's full support for the sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine. "Singapore's position on this has been clear and consistent from the beginning of this conflict. Our abstention on this particular resolution is consistent with our longstanding and steadfast support for the rules-based multilateral system and the due application of its mechanisms."

Asked for his view, retired Singapore diplomat Bilahari Kausikan said: "I think it is rather precipitous to expel any member state from a UN body while an inquiry into its conduct is still under way.

"I have no doubt that vile atrocities have been perpetrated in Ukraine, but since the UN has initiated an investigation, the form of the investigation should be respected before action is taken."