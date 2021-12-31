Sindhi Association opens free legal clinic in Katong

The Singapore Sindhi Association (SSA) opened a pro bono legal clinic yesterday to give back to society and mark its centennial anniversary.

Free legal aid will be available to members of the public who cannot afford fees for private legal services, with a focus on the Sindhi community and residents of the Katong and Mountbatten area, where the association is located. Volunteer lawyers at the clinic are from the association.

The SSA, which was established in 1921, also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Law Society Pro Bono Services (LSPBS) to allow LSPBS to refer its applicants to the legal clinic.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah, who witnessed the signing, said she was heartened by the partnership as it would further enhance access to justice in Singapore.

"It is this very spirit of volunteerism, of giving and partnerships, that brings to life the true essence of pro bono work," she added.

Ms Indranee also said the Ministry of Law is working with LSPBS to develop a one-stop portal to consolidate legal information and assistance.

Law Society of Singapore president Gregory Vijayendran said legal clinics are often the first place people go to seek legal assistance.

He added that the volunteer lawyers at SSA's clinic will be better equipped to help members of the Sindhi community. "Volunteers attending to SSA's clinic will have Sindhi-specific cultural sensitivity, which will be particularly important for advice rendered... This is not an enclave, but a safe space in society," he said.

The first clinic session is slated for February next year.