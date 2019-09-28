Sinda award-winning student spurred on by financial hardship to work hard to give family a better life

SINGAPORE - When he was growing up, his family of six moved from one rental flat to another, and never had a permanent place to call home.

His mother was the sole breadwinner of the family, working as a shipyard apprentice. His parents divorced when he was five years old.

But domestic struggles spurred Mr Suraendher Kumarr to study hard so that he could one day give his family a better life.

"It was a very insecure and precarious position to be in, not knowing where you (would) sleep the next day," he said.

He would stay back in school to study, as it was hard to concentrate in the cramped one-room rental flat.

Despite the obstacles, Mr Suraendher's efforts paid off, and the education bursaries he earned helped to ease the financial burden at home.

The 25-year-old was speaking as the valedictorian among a record 517 students who were presented with the Singapore Indian Development Association's (Sinda) Excellence Award at Singapore Polytechnic on Saturday (Sept 28) .

The award is given to students from primary schools to tertiary level who excel in their studies or in other areas such as sports and the arts.

Mr Suraendher, who graduated with a first-class honours in political science from the National University of Singapore this year, now works as a research analyst at a corporate governance firm.

His family also now have a home to call their own.

As a university student, he interned at a migrant labour non-governmental organisation, where he interacted with many South Asian migrant workers in Singapore.

He learnt about how they overcame their struggles with a combination of hard work, as well as financial and emotional support from their peers.

While he is not working directly with migrant workers in his current job, he hopes to advocate for measures to help them, and prevent exploitation of migrant labour in future.

The awards were presented by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat; Sinda chairman, Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam; and Sinda president, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah, on Saturday.

Mr Heng, who is also Finance Minister, said the experiences of Mr Suraendher and the other recipients demonstrate the power of education to transform lives.

"Individually, it empowers people to rise above difficult circumstances, and secure a better future for themselves and their loved ones," he said.

"Collectively, it ensures our society remains open, where people succeed based on their hard work and talent, not because of their family background."

Another award recipient, Ms Angelyn Puspa-Nathan, 21, who graduated from Republic Polytechnic earlier this year, hopes to help people dealing with health and body image issues, as well as contribute to the disabled community.

She starts work as a patient navigator in two weeks' time, where she will look after patients' aftercare needs.

She dealt with obesity in primary and secondary school, and was at her heaviest at 120kg as a Secondary 4 student.

But after her N Levels, she decided that she wanted to change her mindset. She worked hard to lose weight, and now weighs 80kg.

However, body image issues and the emotional impact of dealing with weight problems do not just go away once the kilograms are shed, she said.

"I want to help others with the mental work... especially bullying. I remember the impact, the words they said, even though I'm over it now. Some people still (struggle) with that... it's really not easy."

In his speech, Sinda chief executive Anbarasu Rajendran encouraged award recipients to contribute actively to the community.

"Service to your fellowmen strengthens your sense of belonging to the community and nation. It also ensures a spirit of continued progress for self and other, so that every individual can realise his or her aspirations."