Simulated gunman attack in Ang Mo Kio

Police officers reacted to a simulated attack by a gunman in Ang Mo Kio yesterday as Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who is an MP for Ang Mo Kio GRC, watched intently along with many other people. Held at Ang Mo Kio Central Stage, the live exercise by the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force was part of the SGSecure Roadshow, which aims to highlight the SGSecure movement through interactive displays, hands-on life-saving lessons and an experiential zone where visitors "encounter" a simulated attack. Also present at the roadshow yesterday were the other MPs for Ang Mo Kio GRC, Mr Ang Hin Kee, Dr Intan Azura Mokhtar, Mr Gan Thiam Poh, Dr Koh Poh Koon and Mr Darryl David, and Sengkang West MP Lam Pin Min.