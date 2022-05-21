Similar incident involving severed fingers

A 59-year-old stall operator was sentenced to two weeks' jail and fined $19,000 on Oct 8, 2021, after his daughter's domestic helper lost four fingers while she was using an electric meat grinder.

The Myanmar national did not work for the man's daughter but was instead asked to double as a kitchen assistant at the offender's food stall business and would work at the man's home for his business.

On Jan 31, 2019, the domestic worker was in the kitchen where she was using a butter knife to push food mixture into the opening of the grinder.

When the knife slipped, she tried to retrieve it by placing her right hand through the opening without turning the machine off.

The blades severed four of her fingers and she was taken to Singapore General Hospital.