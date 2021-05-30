Silent heroes

THE MEDICAL TEAMS

A nurse at Jurong Community Hospital checking on a patient, and taking note of his vital signs, while patients awaited their Covid-19 swab test results.

Medical personnel are bearing the brunt of the burden of the year-long battle against the coronavirus.

THE CHANGI AIRPORT STAFF



ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



An airport worker driving outbound passengers wearing personal protective equipment on a buggy through the central transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 3.

THE CLEANERS



ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Cleaning and disinfection work being carried out in the lifts at Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8. Some residents there had tested positive for Covid-19 this month.