Silent heroes

Their work places them at risk of infection. Yet they serve without misgivings, and with a smile. Sunday Times writers pay tribute to Singapore's front liners - from nurses to taxi drivers, cleaners to food delivery riders - who place duty before self and even go the extra mile.

THE MEDICAL TEAMS A nurse at Jurong Community Hospital checking on a patient, and taking note of his vital signs, while patients awaited their Covid-19 swab test results. Medical personnel are bearing the brunt of the burden of the year-long battle a
THE MEDICAL TEAMSST FILE PHOTO
THE MEDICAL TEAMS

A nurse at Jurong Community Hospital checking on a patient, and taking note of his vital signs, while patients awaited their Covid-19 swab test results.

Medical personnel are bearing the brunt of the burden of the year-long battle against the coronavirus.

THE CHANGI AIRPORT STAFF


ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

An airport worker driving outbound passengers wearing personal protective equipment on a buggy through the central transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 3. 

THE CLEANERS


ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Cleaning and disinfection work being carried out in the lifts at Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8. Some residents there had tested positive for Covid-19 this month. 

