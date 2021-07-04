Silat Road Sikh Temple reopens after renovation

In the past, volunteers at Silat Road Sikh Temple used to serve up to 1,500 vegetarian meals daily as part of langgar, a sacred religious practice of catering food for visitors and devotees at Sikh temples.

After renovation and refurbishment works that lasted close to a year wrapped up recently, the temple's kitchen and its food preparation and dining areas have expanded in size by about 20 per cent, allowing volunteers to serve up to 2,000 meals a day in what is also a safer and more comfortable environment.

Yesterday, the temple in Jalan Bukit Merah marked the completion of the works with an inauguration event, during which Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong was the guest of honour.

The budget for the refurbishment works was $2.5 million, with funds raised from donors.

The temple now has an expanded kitchen and a bigger main prayer hall. Ventilation has been improved and eco-friendly lights, as well as an additional ramp to improve access for the elderly, have been installed.

Mr Baljit Singh, president of the Central Sikh Gurdwara Board which oversees the temple, said the expansion of the prayer hall will allow for weddings to be held at the temple. Previously, there was insufficient space to conduct some wedding rituals.

The works were due to start in March last year, but were disrupted due to the circuit breaker.

But it gave the temple management time to tweak renovation plans to better adapt to the coronavirus situation, such as ensuring better ventilation and reorganising spaces to reduce crowding, said Mr Singh.

"In the kitchen, for instance, the bigger space will allow us to have two counters to serve meals, which means that people queueing for food can be safely separated," he added.

Visitors used to have their meals in the dining area, but for now, meals are packed and distributed to them instead.

PM Lee said yesterday that places of worship, including the Silat Road temple and other gurdwaras, have had to cope with disruptions brought about by the pandemic. "It has been a trying time for the worshippers," he noted.

Gurdwaras, along with other places of worship, have adapted to the various Covid-19 pandemic management measures such as by live-streaming services so that devotees can still be part of a congregation, he said.

"I have been even more encouraged to see the gurdwaras rally the Sikh community to pitch in and help out during this difficult period," said PM Lee, noting that they organised charity drives, provided rations, and organised various assistance programmes.