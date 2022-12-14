Train services between Gul Circle and Lakeside stations on East-West Line resume after stoppage

SINGAPORE – Train services have resumed after a power failure caused a signalling fault which halted operations between Gul Circle and Lakeside stations on the East-West Line on Wednesday morning.

In a post on Twitter sent at 11.31am, operator SMRT told commuters about the service disruption.

Free regular bus and bus bridging rides were available during the stoppage.

At 12.04pm, SMRT sent another post to update that train services had resumed.

It said in a follow-up post a few minutes later that free regular bus rides were still available between the stations, but the free bus bridging ones had ceased.

SMRT said in a Facebook post that a power failure caused a signalling fault between Joo Koon and Boon Lay stations on the East-West Line at about 11.20am.

“Our engineers were activated immediately to rectify the fault on site,” it added. “We apologise to commuters who were affected.”