Siblings of young kids who have booked Covid-19 jabs can walk in to get vaccinated at same time from Nov 7

The arrangement will make it more convenient for families with more than one child to get their vaccination. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
SINGAPORE - From next Monday, siblings of young children with an existing Covid-19 vaccination appointment can receive their jabs without the need to make a separate booking.

This arrangement – valid from Monday to Thursday – will make it more convenient for families with more than one child to get their vaccination, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung in a Facebook post on Thursday.

This applies to children between the ages of six months and four years, who are the latest group to get their jabs from Oct 25. Registration for the vaccine for this group opened on Oct 18.

As at Tuesday, 14,000 children from this age group have either pre-registered for or have received Moderna’s Spikevax vaccine, added Mr Ong, who said this has been a good take-up.

Also, 20,000 children between the ages of five and 11 have either pre-registered for or have received the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty booster.

For young kids, the Moderna vaccine is given in two doses of 25 micrograms each, administered at least eight weeks apart.

The Health Minister also reminded parents to bring along their children’s identification documents for registration, and arrive at vaccination centres by 5.30pm on Mondays to Thursdays.

Vaccination centre locations can be found at www.gowhere.gov.sg/vaccine

