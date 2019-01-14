SIA warns of phishing scam promising free plane tickets

Free Singapore Airlines (SIA) tickets by clicking on a link?

Probably too good to be true.

SIA warned customers in a Facebook post yesterday that a website masquerading as its own was offering free tickets while asking for personal data.

"We… would like to advise customers to exercise discretion when revealing personal data to unverified sources," SIA said in its post.

In a screenshot circulating on social media, a WhatsApp message reads: "Singapore Airlines is giving away Free tickets to celebrate its 70th Anniversary. Get your free tickets at: http://www.singaporeair.com-ticketsfree.win"

An SIA spokesman said the airline is currently working with its security vendor to have the phishing site taken down.

The SIA advised its customers to be cautious of social media posts and phishing websites that appear similar to its official website, www.singaporeair.com

Members of the public who wish to verify if a website, e-mail or call is legitimately linked to SIA can contact it through its social media channels or at www.singaporeair.com/en_UK/feedback-enquiry/

This is the latest of many scams that have dogged the national carrier. Last June, a fake website had sought to mislead users into thinking SIA was offering tickets at only $1 to celebrate its 45th anniversary.

In March the same year, SIA similarly warned its customers of scams being circulated through e-mail and phone calls.

Apart from SIA, The Straits Times reported on Saturday that scammers were impersonating the Singapore Police Force, with fake websites to phish for personal details.

More information on scams can be found at www.scamalert.sg