SIA to gradually restore pilots' basic salaries to pre-pandemic levels by January

The basic salaries of Singapore Airlines (SIA) pilots will be gradually restored to pre-Covid-19 levels by January next year as demand for air travel returns with the reopening of borders around the world.

An SIA spokesman confirmed yesterday that the airline has signed a new agreement with its pilots' union, the Air Line Pilots Association - Singapore (Alpa-S).

Under this agreement, which took effect on April 1, basic salaries of SIA pilots will be progressively restored over a nine-month period ending on Dec 31.

By then, almost three years would have passed since the national carrier implemented pay cuts and other staff measures to reduce expenditure during the early stages of the pandemic in 2020.

For senior management and board members, however, salary reductions of up to 30 per cent will remain in effect.

According to an internal circular issued by Captain C.E. Quay, SIA's senior vice-president of flight operations, and Alpa-S president Subramaniam Ramanathan, captains on re-employment contracts have had their pay cuts reduced to 26.3 per cent.

Before the new agreement, 50 per cent of their pre-pandemic basic pay was docked.

This will go down to 17.5 per cent from July, and then to 8.8 per cent from October, before basic salaries are fully restored next January.

For other captains and first officers, the reduction in pay cuts will depend on their salary band.

For instance, as of last month, the pay cut for captains was reduced from between 15 per cent and 18.5 per cent to between 7.5 per cent and 9.8 per cent, and it will drop every three months until next January.

According to the circular, the pay cuts will also be reduced based on the number of flight hours pilots clock each month.

Crippled by the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020, SIA had reached agreements with its unions on varying days of compulsory no-pay leave every month for its pilots, starting from April that year.

After some disagreement with Alpa-S over a proposal to convert compulsory no-pay leave to full pay cuts later that year, an agreement was reached in August where pilots' salaries were docked by between 13 per cent and 50 per cent.

This included cutting the monthly variable component (MVC) that makes up about 10 per cent of a pilot's basic salary.

The August 2020 agreement was then superseded by another deal signed the following month.

This resulted in SIA pilots taking pay cuts of up to 50 per cent so that more of them could stay employed. This was on top of the 10 per cent cut in the MVC, which was restored in August last year.

An SIA pilot who spoke to The Straits Times on condition of anonymity said the general feeling is that the restoration of basic pay is late, and the restoration in itself is insufficient, given the magnitude of the pay cuts over the past two years.

However, another pilot, who is on a re-employment contract, said it was hard to argue against having more money in the bank.