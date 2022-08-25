SIA to do away with masks for some flights

From next Monday, passengers flying with Singapore Airlines will no longer need to wear face masks on some flights, as SIA joins other airlines such as British Airways and Virgin Atlantic that have had similar policies in place since earlier this year.

Only passengers travelling to or from destinations that require face masks on flights will need to wear one, said SIA in reply to media queries.

Masks are also not required in Changi Airport.

Countries are currently divided on their Covid-19 regulations. In Europe, Germany and Spain require passengers to wear a mask, while the Netherlands and Britain do not.

All South-east Asian countries require masks except Thailand.

Australia and Canada require masks, while New Zealand and the United States do not.

SIA said it will update its mask-wearing rules on its website, and passengers should constantly check for the latest version.

The airline's updating of its policy follows the Government's latest guidelines, which remove the need for face masks in all indoor settings except on public transport and in healthcare facilities such as hospitals.

Industry observers have recommended that the mask mandate be removed on planes. The high rate of ventilation on planes means the risk of contracting Covid-19 on a flight is lower than the risk from other activities such as going to a mall or working in an office, they said.

All SIA and Scoot planes are equipped with high-efficiency particulate air filters, which remove 99.97 per cent of airborne microbes, including virus and bacteria, and refresh cabin air every two or three minutes.

Clement Yong