SIA still best capitalised airline despite $8b spending

Singapore Airlines (SIA) remains the best capitalised carrier in the world despite spending $8.1 billion since June. Out of the $8.1 billion, SIA spent $1.1 billion on operating costs, ticket refunds and payments on aircraft between mid-December and late last month.

As many of its biggest global rivals struggle to stay aloft, the national airline is sitting on around $5.3 billion in cash.

It has raised $13.4 billion since April last year via rights issues, mandatory convertible bonds and secured financing on aircraft.

This means that even after the latest draw-down, the airline is still in a better situation than many of its rivals.

Emirates, for example, has grounded 90 of its 115 Airbus A-380 super-jumbos and cancelled all orders for the Boeing 777X (an aircraft that SIA has just ordered). Emirates has also asked all employees over 56 to retire.

Separately, Lufthansa Group has grounded around 200 planes this year, while closer to home, Thai Airways has filed for bankruptcy.

SIA - which is now putting more of its planes back into service since the Covid-19 pandemic grounded flights - also has access to $2.1 billion of credit lines, and can draw an additional $6.2 billion of additional mandatory convertible bonds to be issued by July.

Its latest numbers show that the company used some $400 million over the past two months - translating into a cash burn of $200 million a month. This is a significant improvement from the $350 million a month it burned through between April and September.

Last month, SIA also announced that it had deferred some $4 billion in capital expenditure by pushing back aircraft deliveries to beyond 2023 and changing the composition of its new plane orders.

It is finalising sale-and-leaseback transactions with its lessors.

In a statement issued last night via the Singapore Exchange, the airline said it had implemented several measures to cut spending and conserve cash since the start of the pandemic.

"These include staff measures such as pay cuts across the board and a staff rationalisation exercise, agreements with suppliers and partners to reduce costs and reschedule payments, the deferral of non-essential projects, and tight controls on discretionary spending. Collectively, these measures have significantly reduced both our operating and capital expenditure since March 2020."

SIA now has 64 aircraft on its passenger service routes. There are also seven freighters and 24 passenger planes making cargo-only flights. It is also refurbishing its fleet of A-380s for recommissioning into service by next year.

It expects to run at 25 per cent of pre-Covid-19 capacity by the end of next month, up from less than 5 per cent during the middle of last year.

Judging by SIA's stock price, the market seems to be responding to the improving operating numbers. It closed at $5.24 yesterday, its highest level since early May last year. It has gained 19 per cent over the past week.