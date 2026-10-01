SIA, Scoot extend Middle East flight cancellations to December

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The flight cancellations follow previous extensions of the halted Middle East routes.

SINGAPORE – Singapore Airlines (SIA) and its budget arm Scoot are extending their flight cancellations between Singapore and the Middle East until December.

The affected SIA flights are SQ494 (Singapore to Dubai) and SQ495 (Dubai to Singapore), which will be cancelled until Dec 1, the airline said in a statement on Oct 1.

Scoot said in an updated advisory on Sept 30 that flights TR796 (Singapore to Jeddah) and TR797 (Jeddah to Singapore) will be cancelled until Dec 2.

The flight cancellations follow previous extensions of the halted Middle East routes.

SIA said the suspensions will continue owing to the geopolitical situation in the Middle East.

“As the situation remains fluid, other SIA flights may be affected”, the national carrier said, urging customers to visit its flight status page for the latest information on their flights.

Customers affected by the flight cancellations may request a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket, both airlines said.

Those who booked tickets via travel agents or partner airlines are advised to contact them directly.

The Straits Times has contacted SIA and Scoot for more information.