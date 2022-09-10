SIA jet diverted to Azerbaijan after engine oil leak detected

An engine oil leak forced Singapore Airlines (SIA) Flight SQ333 to be diverted to Azerbaijan while on the way from Paris to Singapore on Friday morning, and it landed at Baku airport at around 6.35am local time (10.35am Singapore time). All 229 passengers and 18 crew disembarked safely.

An oil leak was detected from one of the engines and "after assessing the situation, the pilots decided to divert to Baku, Azerbaijan, as a precaution", said an SIA spokesman. Azerbaijan is near Russia and Iran.

While SIA said it could not provide the nationalities of the passengers due to confidentiality reasons, the spokesman said: "We are rendering assistance such as providing meals and hotel accommodation to affected customers.

"Singapore Airlines will mount a relief flight to ferry the affected customers and crew back to Singapore. Further details will be announced in due course.

"The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

According to flight tracking site Flightradar24, the Boeing 777 aircraft left Paris at 11.20pm on Thursday and was to arrive in Singapore at 5.30pm on Friday.

Mr Patrick Southam, 58, an Australian based in Sydney, said his 26-year-old daughter was on the flight. She was due to take a connecting flight from Singapore to Sydney on Friday.

Mr Southam said: "We learnt about an issue only when the flight disappeared off Flightradar24. It just stated it had been diverted to Baku. I was very worried, and tried contacting the airline by phone, social media but there was no response."

His daughter told him on Friday evening that the passengers were kept on the plane for about six hours in Baku before they were allowed to disembark.

Mr Southam said the passengers were awaiting temporary visas and had been told a new flight was being arranged for Saturday. In the meantime, passengers will be put up at a local hotel overnight.

He added: "This was our daughter's first solo flight overseas and she was terrified after the pilot announced they were diverting to Baku due to a technical issue. We are relieved everyone is safe."

In March, an SIA Boeing 777-300ER flight from London to Singapore turned back due to vibrations in one of its engines.

There were 225 passengers and 18 crew on board the flight.

• Additional reporting by Jean Iau