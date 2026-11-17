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SIA jet diverted to Australian airport again after second cabin smoke incident in a week

The aircraft was used for Flight SQ236, which serves the Brisbane to Singapore route.

SINGAPORE – Six days after cabin smoke forced a Singapore Airlines (SIA) jet to divert to Rockhampton Airport in Australia, the same aircraft returned to the same airport on Nov 17 when smoke was detected in the cabin again.

There were no passengers on board the aircraft apart from seven SIA employees, including two pilots , the carrier said on Nov 17 in response to queries from The Straits Times.

The Airbus A350-900 aircraft was operating a ferry flight from Rockhampton, in Queensland, to Singapore on Nov 17 when it returned to Rockhampton Airport “shortly” after departure when smoke was detected in its cabin , an SIA spokesperson said.

A ferry flight involves flying an aircraft from one location to another without any passengers or cargo, typically for positioning or maintenance purposes.

SIA is investigating the cause of the smoke , the spokesperson said.

According to data from flight tracking site FlightRadar24, the aircraft, registered as 9V-SHA , departed Rockhampton Airport at about 10.20am local time (8.20am in Singapore) on Nov 17. It was scheduled to arrive in Cairns about an hour later, according to the data.

Data from FlightRadar24 showed that the jet turned back towards Rockhampton at about 12.50am UTC (8.50am in Singapore).

The aircraft was previously diverted to Rockhampton Airport on Nov 11 after smoke was detected in the cabin.

It was used for Flight SQ236, which serves the Brisbane to Singapore route .

There were 289 passengers on board the flight , an SIA spokesperson previously said, adding that none of them was injured.

The flight departed Brisbane at 2.32pm local time on Nov 11 and landed “uneventfully” at 4.15pm local time the same day , the SIA spokesperson previously said.

According to a message from SIA to those affected, which was put up on X by passenger Lim Kai Yang , the Nov 11 diversion was due to a technical issue affecting the aircraft’s safety monitoring systems.

Lim, 21, told ST then that he realised something was amiss when cabin crew started opening and checking the overhead bins.

“I assumed they were checking for a powerbank fire in the cabin, which was not the case,” Lim, a full-time national serviceman, said.

Lim, who was travelling alone, said he saw faint smoke while seated in business class and heard from other passengers that it was coming from the rear.

The pilots then informed passengers of a technical issue, leading to the shutdown of in-flight entertainment and electricity, said Lim, who was returning to Singapore after a holiday.

A diversion was announced a short while later and passengers were told to remain in their seats, Lim said.

A relief flight departed Rockhampton on Nov 12 at 12.27am local time and arrived in Singapore at 5.46am , SIA said the same day.

An SIA spokesperson said on Nov 17 that following checks at Rockhampton Airport, the affected aircraft was cleared for service by ground engineers and departed as a ferry flight to Singapore via Cairns .

“The safety of our customers and staff is our top priority,” the spokesperson added.