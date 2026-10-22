SIA in-flight entertainment to get major upgrade, including larger screens, Bluetooth pairing

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The upgraded system includes features like a side panel that will allow passengers to see real-time flight information without interrupting what they are watching.

SINGAPORE – Travellers can expect a personal movie theatre experience on Singapore Airlines (SIA) routes after upgrades to its in-flight entertainment system, which will include touchscreens measuring up to 32 inches and Bluetooth connectivity.

In a statement on Oct 22, the national carrier said it will roll out a raft of upgrades on 41 retrofitted Airbus A350 aircraft – which will begin service from 2027 – and its upcoming Boeing 777-9 jets.

For instance, business-class passengers flying on the Airbus A350-900 long-haul aircraft will have access to 22-inch 4K screens with OLED displays.

Business-class passengers on the ultra-long range Airbus A350-900 will also be able to use the same type of screen. First-class travellers on the same aircraft will get to use the 32-inch screens.

Passengers on board the Boeing 777-9 jets will also get the next-generation KrisWorld platforms, with those in premium economy getting 4K screens measuring up to 16 inches and those in economy getting 13-inch screens.

Passengers on board the new planes will also be able to connect their personal Bluetooth devices to the in-flight entertainment system.

As for the retrofitted fleet, only those in business class on the long-haul variant and those in first class or business class on the ultra-long-range planes will be able to do so.

Apart from the hardware, the in-flight entertainment system on these aircraft will come with a redesigned interface, including larger icons and an improved search function.

Passengers can keep watching videos in a mini-player window while browsing content, or check real-time flight information through an on-screen sidebar that leaves video playback uninterrupted.

Those flying in first class or business class on the two fleets will also be able to save their preferred seat positions for different activities , such as dining and sleeping. This can then be carried over to future flights.

First-class passengers can even save their lighting preferences.

SIA will also be introducing Starlink to some of its aircraft from early 2027.

The civilian satellite internet service – owned by United States-based aerospace firm SpaceX – will be rolled out in stages on the retrofitted Airbus A350 aircraft for long-haul flights, as well as the Airbus A380 fleet.

SIA said the Starlink system will provide passengers with “faster and smoother connectivity from take-off to landing”. Passengers will still be able to use SIA’s unlimited complimentary Wi-Fi, as long as they are travelling in Suites, first class or business class.

The Wi-Fi service is also available to travellers who have enrolled in the PPS Club and KrisFlyer frequent-flier schemes, and are travelling in premium economy and economy.

SIA said details of the high-speed connectivity plans for other SIA fleets will be made public at a later date.

SIA will unveil a wider range of upgrades, including new dining options and amenities across all cabin classes, in November .