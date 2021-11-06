SIA flight from San Francisco cancelled after wing incident

A Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from San Francisco to Singapore was cancelled on Wednesday after the wing of the plane made contact with another aircraft on the ground.

Flight SQ33 had been scheduled to leave San Francisco at 9.50pm (12.50pm Singapore time), said an SIA spokesman in response to queries from The Straits Times.

"The wing of a Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900 aircraft that was taxiing for departure from San Francisco International Airport made contact with another aircraft on the ground," the spokesman added.

The aircraft returned safely to the gate for inspections by engineers, the spokesman said.

There were no injuries to the crew or passengers on board the plane.

The flight was cancelled, and SIA made arrangements for affected passengers' overnight hotel stays and to book them on an SQ33 flight the next day.

Flight data showed that the SQ33 flight left San Francisco at 10.11pm on Thursday. The airline said a different plane was used.

Said the spokesman: "Singapore Airlines would like to apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused."

The airline was unable to provide further comment as investigations into the incident are ongoing.