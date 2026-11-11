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SIA flight from Brisbane to Singapore diverted to Rockhampton due to cabin smoke

Flight SQ236 departed Brisbane at 2.32pm local time and landed “uneventfully” at Rockhampton Airport in Queensland at 4.09pm local time the same day.

SINGAPORE – A Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight bound for Singapore from Brisbane was diverted to Rockhampton on Nov 11 after smoke was detected in the cabin.

Flight SQ236 was scheduled to depart Brisbane International Airport at 2.35pm local time and arrive at Changi Airport at 8.25pm that day, according to the SIA website’s flight status tracker.

However, it departed Brisbane at 2.32pm local time and landed “uneventfully” at Rockhampton Airport in Queensland at 4.09pm local time the same day, an SIA spokesperson said in response to The Straits Times’ queries on Nov 11.

“All customers disembarked normally,” the spokesperson added.

Social media posts showed local fire, police and ambulance services on site while passengers were seen exiting the aircraft, walking across the tarmac with their belongings.

The cause of the smoke is under investigation.

According to a message from SIA to those affected, which was posted on X by a passenger, the diversion was due to a technical issue affecting the aircraft’s safety monitoring systems.

The passenger, Lim Kai Yang, 21, told The Straits Times that he realised something was amiss when cabin crew started opening and checking the overhead bins.

“I assumed they were checking for a powerbank fire in the cabin, which was not the case,” Lim, a full-time national serviceman, said.

Lim, who was travelling alone, said he saw faint smoke while seated in business class and heard from other passengers that it was coming from the rear.

The pilots then informed passengers of a technical issue, leading to the shutdown of in-flight entertainment and electricity, said Lim, who was returning to Singapore after a holiday.

A diversion was announced a short while later and passengers were told to remain in their seats, Lim said.

As at 6.45pm on Nov 11 , Lim is still at Rockhampton Airport, awaiting the rescheduled flight after being provided a light dinner, he added.

In an updated SIA advisory he showed The Straits Times, a recovery flight set for Singapore is slated to arrive in Rockhampton at around 10pm local time.

However, the advisory warned that bad weather in Brisbane may affect flight timings.

According to the SIA flight status website, a rerouted flight is scheduled to depart Rockhampton Airport at around midnight local time and is estimated to land at Changi Airport Terminal 2 at 5.05am on Nov 12.

The airline apologised for the inconvenience caused to affected passengers.

“We are providing our customers with all necessary assistance, including on-ground refreshments, arranging for a relief flight, and rebooking onward travel where necessary,” the SIA spokesperson said.