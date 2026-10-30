SIA extends Dubai flight cancellations to February 2027

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SIA had previously operated daily flights between Singapore and Dubai.

SINGAPORE – Singapore Airlines (SIA) has extended the cancellation of its flights between Singapore and Dubai to February 2027.

Flights SQ494 (Singapore to Dubai) and SQ495 (Dubai to Singapore) have been cancelled until Feb 28, 2027, owing to the geopolitical situation in the Middle East, the national carrier said in an advisory posted on Facebook on Oct 30.

The latest extension follows earlier suspensions of the flights, which SIA previously operated daily.

SIA added in its Facebook post: “As the situation remains fluid, other SIA flights may be affected.

“SIA apologises to all affected customers for the inconvenience caused.”

Affected customers can seek a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket. Those who booked with SIA may contact the airline for the refund, while passengers who made bookings through other platforms should contact their respective travel agents or partner airlines directly.

The flight disruptions began after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran in February, with the conflict showing no sign of ending.

Tensions in the region have escalated following the Iran-allied Houthis’ strikes on various sites in Saudi Arabia, including airports and oil sites.