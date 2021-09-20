Aviation

SIA, Changi Airport bag awards

  • Published
    1 hour ago

Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Changi Airport have been recognised for their efforts to rebuild amid the Covid-19 pandemic. They won in their respective categories in the new Future of Travel Awards launched by Newsweek magazine.

