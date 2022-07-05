SIA and Scoot increase flights to Japan, India, to reach 81% of 2019 capacity by year-end

SINGAPORE - Strong recovering demand for air travel is leading Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group to increase flights to key Asian nodes like Japan and India, with its capacity set to reach 81 per cent of pre-pandemic levels by December.

This is a 20 percentage point increase from the group's capacity as at May, when capacity for SIA and its budget arm Scoot was at 61 per cent of that in 2019.

The group said on Tuesday (July 5) that increases in flights will get it ready for the northern winter operating season between Oct 30 and March 25, traditionally a busier time for airlines and airports.

Its move matches that of Changi Airport, which said earlier that the opening of Terminal 4 in September and an extension of operations in Terminal 2 in October will restore the airport's handling capacity to the 70 million passengers it could handle per year pre-Covid-19.

SIA senior vice-president of marketing planning JoAnn Tan said in a statement that some of the growth will be from Japan and India, which has seen robust demand after it was shut for about two months during the pandemic.

Flights to Tokyo will be increased from the current 14 flights a week to 28, while a thrice-weekly service to Nagoya, a thrice-weekly service to Fukuoka, and a twice daily service to Osaka will bring SIA to 62 per cent of its pre-Covid-19 operating capacity to Japan by Oct 30.

As for India, SIA is targeting for a full return to pre-pandemic levels in the coming months.

By October, there will be five weekly flights to Ahmedabad, 16 weekly flights to Bengaluru, 17 weekly flights to Chennai, twice daily flights to Delhi, daily flights to Hyderabad, twice daily flights to Kochi, daily flights to Kolkata and 16 weekly flights to Mumbai.

This represents a doubling of current services to cities like Bengaluru and Kochi, which now see seven flights per week. Between January and April this year, the highest number of arrivals were from India, exceeding 95,000 of the more than 540,000 people who came here.

Other adjustments to SIA's flight schedule include an increase of the number of weekly flights to Los Angeles from 17 to 21, as well as an increase of flights to Paris from seven times to 12 times a week.

Its newly relaunched non-stop flight to Vancouver - after a 12-year absence - will also continue three times a week into the Northern Winter operating season.

In May, 2.47 million people passed through Changi Airport, which is now operating at about 50 per cent of pre-Covid-19 capacity.