SIA, Air New Zealand to add more seats on S’pore-NZ flights from late October to March

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The airlines will increase their overall seat capacity by 17 per cent from late October, adding 72,000 seats to bring the total number to more than 490,000.

SINGAPORE – More travellers can fly between Singapore and New Zealand from late October to March, as Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Air New Zealand will offer more seats on flights between the two countries.

The airlines will increase their overall seat capacity by 17 per cent during this period, adding 72,000 seats to bring the total to more than 490,000, said a joint statement on May 28.

The move will boost connectivity, flexibility and premium travel options across the joint network during the Northern Winter season from Oct 25 to March 27, the airlines said.

Air New Zealand will add four weekly services between Singapore and the northern city of Auckland from Oct 26 to March 27, in addition to its current two daily flights. SIA will operate two daily flights to Auckland instead of three, but will deploy an aircraft with almost twice the regular seating capacity.

In an earlier announcement on May 20, Air New Zealand said it will launch three weekly services between Singapore and Christchurch from late October. Together with SIA’s existing Christchurch operations of up to 12 weekly services, the two airlines will operate up to 15 weekly services between November 2026 and February 2027.

Mr Dai Haoyu, SIA’s senior vice-president of marketing planning, said the new aircraft for flights to Auckland, “with its greater seat capacity and enhanced travel experience, reflects our commitment to this important market”.

He added that the longstanding partnership between the airlines “serves the strong demand for travel between New Zealand and Singapore, as well as onward to key destinations across our global network”.

Mr Michael Williams, Air New Zealand’s chief operations and alliances officer, said the expansion gives customers even more travel options for their trips.

“Through Singapore’s position as a leading global hub... travellers (on the two airlines) can access New Zealand from across South-east Asia, India, Britain , Europe and beyond,” he added.