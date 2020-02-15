Showing healthcare workers some love on Valentine's Day

In a Valentine's Day note yesterday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong thanked doctors, nurses and healthcare workers for looking after their patients every day, especially during the coronavirus outbreak.

"Your loving care and commitment makes all the difference," he wrote, sharing a picture of the note in a Facebook post. "We will stand with you and give you our full support."

PM Lee added in his post that healthcare workers are going "above and beyond the call of duty to keep us all safe and well, and to keep Singapore going". The post was tagged #BraveheartSG, which is an ongoing movement inviting people to handwrite notes of encouragement to front-line medical staff and share pictures of them on social media with the hashtag.

The project is one of several that have been set up over the past few days to show support for healthcare staff on the front lines, following reports that some workers had been shunned in public.

Be Kind SG, which was set up to offer micro-volunteering opportunities for adults, distributed 300 "Thank You" cards and candy in Novena yesterday, where Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) is located.

Volunteers from the Youth Corps also distributed care packages to healthcare staff near TTSH and Singapore General Hospital.

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong also penned a letter to healthcare workers, in which he wrote: "I know many of you have sacrificed your festive holidays, missed your reunion dinners and Valentine's Day celebrations, and even cancelled overseas holidays to step forward and ensure that our system is ready to face the challenges ahead.

"On behalf of the Ministry of Health, I thank you for soldiering on despite the long hours and personal sacrifices you undoubtedly have to make. I am sure many Singaporeans appreciate your contributions in caring for our patients during this challenging period."