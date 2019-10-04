Showcase of world's most powerful, provocative and poignant images

Assistant event producer Jonathan Shi (far left), 33, and part-time employee Jamus Tan, 18, putting up a winning image that is part of a visual story titled "Kirkpinar Oil Wrestling Festival" by photographer Elif Ozturk at the National Museum of Singapore on Wednesday. The Turkish Kirkpinar oil-wrestling tournament dates back more than 660 years.

The image is one of 157 from the World Press Photo exhibition, which celebrates the most powerful, provocative and poignant images from around the world. The show is part of The Straits Times Through The Lens exhibition, which also showcases news and feature photography by the ST team of photojournalists, as well as videos from the photojournalists and video team. A new digital segment showing the winning Digital Storytelling Contest entries debuts this year as well.

The exhibition is open to the public from tomorrow to Oct 27.