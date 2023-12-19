ST HeadSTart: Should you take up a contract role that pays more? | Why people give their parents allowance

Would you take up a contract role? What if it pays more?
Meanwhile, with job vacancies falling over the past six months, job seekers might want to consider getting a contract role over a full-time position, as landing one would definitely be easier. Contract roles sometimes offer higher pay and the opportunity to chalk up a range of experiences in your resume, Tay Hong Yi reports in his latest askST Jobs column.
The biggest drawback is that contract roles come with uncertainty, said a human resources professional. But while these roles may lack job security, employers nowadays are more receptive towards candidates who previously worked at contract jobs, HR experts said.
More broadly, taking out the time to meet new people may open up paths for you, said Ian Tan in his column about making the most of your working experience. These are some of the tips for excelling in your career that he shared.
askST Jobs: Should you take up a contract role that pays more?
Professionals may fear the stigma of instability associated with contract roles, said a recruitment professional.
Parental allowance: How much do Singaporeans give each month?
Allowance-giving is now often ‘de-linked’ from financial need, becoming almost purely an act of filial piety or tradition, said a sociology professor.
2023: Revenge of the bosses as most workers returned to the office
Returning to office has its own perks too, such as increased face-to-face interaction for collaborative work, said a human resources professional.
How to overcome disruptions and excel in your career
For example, one should always set aside time to meet new people as it opens your eyes to new opportunities, said the writer.
Hello, Globetrotter. Want to work for an MNC? Read this
Some of the traits you’ll need are the ability to speak up and the willingness to relocate.