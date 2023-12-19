ST HeadSTart: Should you take up a contract role that pays more? | Why people give their parents allowance

You may have noticed that our newsletter looks different. We’ve refreshed our newsletter, which will be sent out every Tuesday now instead of Monday.

Meanwhile, with job vacancies falling over the past six months, job seekers might want to consider getting a contract role over a full-time position, as landing one would definitely be easier. Contract roles sometimes offer higher pay and the opportunity to chalk up a range of experiences in your resume, Tay Hong Yi reports in his latest askST Jobs column.

The biggest drawback is that contract roles come with uncertainty, said a human resources professional. But while these roles may lack job security, employers nowadays are more receptive towards candidates who previously worked at contract jobs, HR experts said.

More broadly, taking out the time to meet new people may open up paths for you, said Ian Tan in his column about making the most of your working experience. These are some of the tips for excelling in your career that he shared.

What are some rules you live by for your working life? Tell us more at headstart@sph.com.sg

Enjoy the other stories in today's lineup too, and have a good festive week ahead!

You are reading an abridged version of ST HeadSTart newsletter. Sign up here to get the full edition sent to your e-mail inbox every Tuesday.