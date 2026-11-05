The Usual Place Podcast
Should you record tense workplace conversations, or is it career suicide?
Should you secretly record your workplace meetings, even if it’s legally allowed?
A recent case, where a PR firm director was fired after secretly recording an internal meeting, has brought into focus the issue of how employees can document such meetings without putting their jobs at risk.
Also, should employment contracts now spell out the rules on recording conversations?
The director brought a wrongful dismissal claim to the Employment Claims Tribunal (ECT) - and it was thrown out.
In this episode of The Usual Place, I ask Angel Kilian, the founder & CEO of Career inFocus, and corporate lawyer Jennifer Chih from Nair, Jen and Tan whether keeping receipts of all workplace conversations is the way to go. We also look at what a “contemporaneous record” is, and when you should write one.
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Filmed by: Studio+65
Edited by: Eden Soh and Yang Jiesan Cruz
Executive producer: Danson Cheong
Producers: Natasha Ann Zachariah, Elizabeth Law and Zachary Lim
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