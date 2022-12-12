ST HeadSTart: Should you answer work-related messages after hours? | What work could look like ten years from now

Good morning! With the holidays approaching, should you reply to work-related messages from your bosses or colleagues if you have plans to be away? Experts suggest setting some boundaries if there is no emergency, journalist Tay Hong Yi writes.
Work has changed since Covid-19. But how might things look like 10 years from now? In the first of a two-part series, senior manpower correspondent Krist Boo explores six technologies that could change the way we work. She also speaks to experts who suggest that Singapore could be a trendsetter in the future of work.
How do you think work will change for Singaporeans in the years to come? Let us know at headstart@sph.com.sg.
With switching jobs every few years now the norm, lifestyle correspondent Benson Ang spoke to seven Singaporeans who have worked in the same firm for at least 40 years. He finds out why they did it, if they have regrets and what career advice they give their kids today.
After it took the internet by storm last week, insight editor Grace Ho asked the ChatGPT chatbot by artificial intelligence research company OpenAI to write an op-ed on otters in Singapore. Did the results live up to her expectations?
We hope you enjoy this week's round-up of stories. Have a good week ahead.
askST Jobs: Can you ignore work-related messages sent after hours?
Human resource experts suggest checking with senders if they need to reply immediately and enforcing boundaries.
In the future of work, Singapore could be a trendsetter
How will we work in the future, say 10 years from now? ST looks at how our workforce, work practices and purpose might change.
One company for over 40 years: Long-serving employees on why they stayed on
MAS proposal to raise e-wallet limits could ease hassle for users curtailed by spending caps
MAS is reviewing feedback on its proposal to raise the daily stock cap from $5,000 to $20,000, and the annual flow cap from $30,000 to $100,000, for e-wallet users.
I got an AI chatbot to do my job for me. Here’s what happened next
Insight editor Grace Ho asked the new ChatGPT AI app to write an op-ed, and the results raise interesting questions about what the future of work will look like.
Important to know rules that ban foreign ownership of houses
Understanding the regulations governing the products you plan to buy overseas is important if you don't want to end up losing everything.
Why investors should look at companies’ dividend policies
Shareholders should understand a company's dividend policies and the rules surrounding dividends before investing.
Thanks to banks, S'pore stock market will find its place in 2023 Asia rally
Singapore's stock market may lose some sheen next year, but the strength of its banking sector should be enough to keep investors coming.
S’pore T-bill auction offers yield of 4.4%, up on the previous high of 4.19% in October
The interest rate for the latest auction of Treasury bills is at a 30-year high, but there are better deals on offer at the banks.
Tech layoffs this year offer hiring boon for start-ups that survive
But start-ups first need to ensure their own survival first after venture capital investors pulled back sharply this year.
Thank you for reading this week’s round-up of ST’s career and personal finance coverage. Have a great work week ahead.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get it right into your inbox! If you have any feedback, please drop us an e-mail at headstart@sph.com.sg