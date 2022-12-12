ST HeadSTart: Should you answer work-related messages after hours? | What work could look like ten years from now

Good morning! With the holidays approaching, should you reply to work-related messages from your bosses or colleagues if you have plans to be away? Experts suggest setting some boundaries if there is no emergency, journalist Tay Hong Yi writes.

Work has changed since Covid-19. But how might things look like 10 years from now? In the first of a two-part series, senior manpower correspondent Krist Boo explores six technologies that could change the way we work. She also speaks to experts who suggest that Singapore could be a trendsetter in the future of work.

With switching jobs every few years now the norm, lifestyle correspondent Benson Ang spoke to seven Singaporeans who have worked in the same firm for at least 40 years. He finds out why they did it, if they have regrets and what career advice they give their kids today.

After it took the internet by storm last week, insight editor Grace Ho asked the ChatGPT chatbot by artificial intelligence research company OpenAI to write an op-ed on otters in Singapore. Did the results live up to her expectations?

