ST HeadSTart: Should I disclose my last-drawn salary? | How to talk to bosses about mental health conditions

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

Landing a good job is not so easy these days, with more companies implementing hiring freezes and some retrenchments on the rise. As we grapple with coming up with a standout CV, one common dilemma is whether we should reveal our last-drawn pay to prospective employers. My colleague Tay Hong Yi gets the views of HR experts to answer this question.

And as pressures and stresses both in life and at the workplace mount, more of us might be feeling the strain on our mental health. For those with mental health conditions, working life is even more challenging. In either case, should we tell our bosses about it? How do we go about doing so? In this week's episode of the Health Check Podcast, senior health correspondent Joyce Teo looks into the issue.

What are some difficult conversations you have had at work? Tell us more at headstart@sph.com.sg

We would also like to take this opportunity to thank you for subscribing to the HeadSTart newsletter. On Oct 19, ST clinched the joint silver in the best newsletter category for HeadSTart at the 15th edition of the Digital Media Awards Asia. The awards recognise publishers that have adopted digital media and mobile strategies in response to how people consume news and information. Thank you again for your support. We could not have done it without you.

Enjoy the rest of the stories we have hand-picked for you in the newsletter, and have a wonderful week ahead!