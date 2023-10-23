ST HeadSTart: Should I disclose my last-drawn salary? | How to talk to bosses about mental health conditions

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.
Landing a good job is not so easy these days, with more companies implementing hiring freezes and some retrenchments on the rise. As we grapple with coming up with a standout CV, one common dilemma is whether we should reveal our last-drawn pay to prospective employers. My colleague Tay Hong Yi gets the views of HR experts to answer this question.
And as pressures and stresses both in life and at the workplace mount, more of us might be feeling the strain on our mental health. For those with mental health conditions, working life is even more challenging. In either case, should we tell our bosses about it? How do we go about doing so? In this week's episode of the Health Check Podcast, senior health correspondent Joyce Teo looks into the issue.
askST Jobs: To reveal your last-drawn salary or not?
While candidates are generally not required to disclose their last-drawn pay, experts say that they should take a more consultative approach amid a tighter job market.
Podcast: Should you tell your boss that you have a mental health condition?
Find out more about the ways that companies support people with mental health conditions, as well as ways to broach the subject with your bosses.
I’m scheduling quality time... That can’t be good
There are things in life that deserve our undivided attention, and ignoring the clock may help us devote time to them, writes deputy opinion editor Mubin Saadat.
Is it possible to work from home for two bosses?
While some people do clandestinely juggle multiple remote jobs, it is probably far less common than some reports might suggest.
More job options opening up for people with disabilities
Beyond the food and beverage and hospitality industries, more persons with disabilities are being hired in logistics and healthcare.
New training pathway to help experienced workers become trainers, starting with bus captains
The scheme could be expanded to sectors including healthcare, social services and professional services sectors.
S’pore firms must get over reluctance to disclose board, CEO pay to raise governance standards
Two-thirds of firms polled still do not disclose exactly how much their CEOs and directors are paid.
S’pore-listed SMEs may scramble for new directors in 2024; more diversity in skills, gender needed
Regulators want listed companies in Singapore to start reviewing their boards to avoid scrambling to replace independent directors once a tough new listing rule takes effect next year.
Pitfalls of buying properties with casual friends
Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon looks into some key rules property investors should keep in mind.
