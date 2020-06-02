Shops, market stalls in PAP-run estates to get 15% S&CC rebate

Some 26,000 shops as well as market and food stalls in estates managed by the People's Action Party (PAP) will get a service and conservancy charge (S&CC) rebate of 15 per cent from July to October.

The relief, totalling nearly $3 million, will help to cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic on shop operators and hawkers, said Dr Teo Ho Pin, coordinating chairman of PAP town councils, yesterday.

The PAP manages 15 town councils in Singapore.

The 16th, Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC), is managed by the Workers' Party.

Dr Teo said: "The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the operations of many HDB shops and hawkers in our heartland. The livelihood of these operators and their workers, many of whom are our HDB residents, has been drastically impacted, with some facing possible business closure and loss of employment.

"We hope to provide some relief to these shop operators and hawkers, so that they can cope with the challenges posed by Covid-19 and continue their businesses and employment to serve our residents in the heartland."

He added that the move is in line with the Government's assistance schemes for small and medium-sized enterprises.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry has forecast that the Singapore economy will shrink by 4 per cent to 7 per cent this year, which would make it the Republic's worst-ever recession since independence in 1965.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, AHTC said that income from S&CC collection is essential for its continued operations, which include estate maintenance, as well as intensified cleaning and disinfecting of common areas amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

It added that it has already waived fees for late S&CC payments for both commercial and residential units from April to September.

It has also automatically waived rental charges for outdoor display areas for shops that were closed during the circuit breaker period.

"AHTC is working on how it can provide further relief to commercial tenants and is consulting councillors on the matter," the town council said.

"We will get in touch with tenants with details of the decision soon."