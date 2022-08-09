Shops in Nex mall affected by water leakage reopen

Several shops in the two basements of Nex shopping mall in Serangoon reopened for business yesterday after suspending operations on Sunday due to water leakage.

When The Straits Times visited Nex yesterday morning, the area in front of the Food Republic foodcourt - which was operational - was cordoned off and water was dripping slowly from the ceiling.

A Nex spokesman said on Sunday that it was alerted to a water backflow incident by a tenant on the first storey at 5.55pm on Saturday.

"A plumbing issue was subsequently identified to have originated from the tenant's floor trap where the water backflow had spread to their retail area and first storey," the spokesman added.

The choke was resolved by 11pm, but the remnant water continued to leak from the unit and affected some tenants in the basements.

"For the safety of our tenants and shoppers, we have informed affected tenants to suspend operations until the issue has been fully rectified," the spokesman said.

An employee of Pezzo pizza in Basement 2, who declined to be named, said the outlet had to shutter on Sunday due to water dripping from the ceiling in front of its premises.

"When I arrived at 8.15am, I couldn't enter the shop. The mall's management said it was too dangerous to open," said the worker in her 60s. "Luckily, nothing in the shop was affected and we are allowed to open today."

Staff at the mall said parts of a false ceiling in the basement collapsed on Sunday morning but were patched up overnight.

Tiger Sugar outlet manager Tay Jia Jun, 33, said the ceiling had already suffered damage when he arrived to open the drinks shop in Basement 1 just before 11am on Sunday.

"It was like it was raining indoors. I thought it was a toilet leak as the water was brown," he added. "You can still see the water damage on the ceiling."

Mr Tay said business fell by about 15 per cent as the escalator from Basement 2 and the entrance to Basement 1 were cordoned off.

The spokesman said the collapsed ceiling was related to the leakage and that the affected location was cordoned off.

"The affected areas have been checked and rectified and are now accessible to shoppers," she added.

"The choke and leakage have been rectified since Monday afternoon. Aesthetic works and the cleanup of remnant dripping water are in progress… We apologise for the inconvenience caused."

Ms Nur Syakirah Asarafalr, 20, who works at Andersen's of Denmark Ice Cream in Basement 1, said water started leaking from the shop's ceiling and a vent in front of the outlet at 7pm on Saturday.

"The lights at our shopfront stopped working and we had to put buckets all around till the leaking stopped around 11pm," she added, noting that business dropped by about 20 per cent.

"The water was slightly brown. There is still a pungent smell in the air but our equipment and ice cream were not affected."

Ms Peter Margaret, 60, a saleswoman at the atrium on the first storey, said water flowed out of the H&M outlet at 6pm on Saturday.

She added: "The outlet was closed and I saw that the water was about three inches (7.6cm) high inside. The nearby toilet also flooded and was closed."