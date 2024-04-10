Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 10, 2024

Updated
Apr 10, 2024, 06:20 PM
Published
Apr 10, 2024, 06:20 PM

Teen with rare liver disease gets to celebrate Hari Raya, thanks to transplant, blood donations

She received a liver transplant in 2022 after doctors said her liver would last for only another year.

S’pore charity raises $2m more for Gaza aid effort, bringing total to record $10m

Of this $2 million raised, about $400,000 was collected from the donation boxes at the 70 mosques in Singapore.

Covid-19 vaccine protection wanes faster among the elderly, booster shots needed: NUS study

The immune cell count is lower in people who are over 65.

Singapore and Germany to work towards a strategic partnership

Both sides agreed to do so in recognition of the growing depth and breadth of bilateral ties.

Shopee tops latest e-commerce safety ratings; Facebook, Carousell at bottom

The number of e-commerce scams reported on Shopee fell from 311 cases in 2022 to 109 cases in 2023.

Crane that crushed van in Sengkang removed from road

The police said the crane toppled when it was being manoeuvred up a trailer.

Malaysia orders Meta, TikTok to counter harmful content amid religious controversies

The authorities are particularly concerned about so-called “3R” posts related to race, religion and royalty.

New social impact hub Foundry to spark collaboration between charities

The hub will house up to 24 non-profit organisations and is slated to open at the end of November.

Ten ways hotter weather will change your life

As hot as things feel now, it’s going to get a lot worse in the coming decades, meaning we must adapt, says climate change editor David Fogarty.

Free events at French festival Voilah! to reach more audiences

The Little Prince, street art and jazz are some highlights at the celebration of all things French.

