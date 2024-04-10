Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 10, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Teen with rare liver disease gets to celebrate Hari Raya, thanks to transplant, blood donations
She received a liver transplant in 2022 after doctors said her liver would last for only another year.
S’pore charity raises $2m more for Gaza aid effort, bringing total to record $10m
Of this $2 million raised, about $400,000 was collected from the donation boxes at the 70 mosques in Singapore.
Covid-19 vaccine protection wanes faster among the elderly, booster shots needed: NUS study
Singapore and Germany to work towards a strategic partnership
Both sides agreed to do so in recognition of the growing depth and breadth of bilateral ties.
Shopee tops latest e-commerce safety ratings; Facebook, Carousell at bottom
The number of e-commerce scams reported on Shopee fell from 311 cases in 2022 to 109 cases in 2023.
Crane that crushed van in Sengkang removed from road
Malaysia orders Meta, TikTok to counter harmful content amid religious controversies
The authorities are particularly concerned about so-called “3R” posts related to race, religion and royalty.
New social impact hub Foundry to spark collaboration between charities
The hub will house up to 24 non-profit organisations and is slated to open at the end of November.
Ten ways hotter weather will change your life
As hot as things feel now, it’s going to get a lot worse in the coming decades, meaning we must adapt, says climate change editor David Fogarty.
Free events at French festival Voilah! to reach more audiences
The Little Prince, street art and jazz are some highlights at the celebration of all things French.