Shooting home

HO(ME): This project is inspired by the many albums of pictures that my parents have of my childhood, as well as the memories that come with them. I teared up several times during the process of creating these images as I was reminded not only of the memories that these pictures hold, but also of the people and family who created these memories with me. The pictures also show the timelessness of a home – that even after all these years I am still able to look back at these pictures and pinpoint the exact places within my home where these memories were created. Ho(me) is a series that reminisces about the past even as it ponders the relationship between memories and space, as well as the long lost joy of being a child.PHOTO: EVAN LIM
HAND-ME-DOWNS: A visual play on the word “hand-me-downs”, this series captures the quirky hand gestures I have subconsciously adopted from the people in my life. I do not necessarily have a significant relationship with each one of them, but each gesture is a habit I have adopted from them and that has stuck with me to this day. This is essentially a light-hearted take on the bigger concept that we are all, simply, an amalgamation of everyone else. What traits did you pick up from the people around you? PHOTO: GOH JING WEN
AT MY GRANDPARENTS’ HOME: Every few days, I would visit my grandparents with my family, be it for a reunion dinner or a casual visit. I would always complain to my mother about the long travelling hours to get to their home whenever she asked if I would like to accompany her to visit them. Maybe the guilt finally set in over the years of my adolescence. At the start of this project, there were hints of familiarity in the place and in the love I felt from my grandparents, yet my weak understanding of them had put a distance between us. Over the course of this work, I began to understand my grandparents and their relationship better. Their reliance on, acceptance of and love for each other form a strong and unyielding pillar. While there is still evidence of vulnerability and loneliness, their cheery personalities and married life shine as brightly as ever. PHOTO: LIM YI ANN
NEW ROOTS: This project is an investigation into the personal lives of international students and their process of settling down in a foreign land. Having lived abroad for two years before returning to Singapore in 2019, the photographer aims to capture her friends on a similar journey. With an interest in the individual and his place within a micro-community, the photographer excavates the private and shared lives of international students in Singapore. The most important part of finding a sense of belonging in a foreign land is establishing a new community, and feeling at home with its people. This project captures the process of the individual assimilating into a new community. PHOTO: ALEXANDRA CHIN
THINGS: 625 IMAGES OF ___: Frustrated with her growing library of unsorted digital photos, the photographer sought help from a computer vision software – a program that can quickly classify images into predefined categories up to human standards. Things: 625 images of ___ picks up on some of the labels her photos were automatically sorted into through the software’s convolutional neural network. Taking inspiration from the program, she identified a part in each image that the network might have processed for classifying the image, and then punched it out. In doing so, she reflects on what she photographs, why she photographs and the value of a photograph. PHOTO: LISA PEH
YANG PERTAMA: To reclaim is to regain. Juxtaposing hoarding images with the artist’s family photographs, Yang Pertama playfully investigates the dichotomy of what a picture attempts to illustrate, versus a lived experience. Combining photos of his family printed on vinyl stickers with picturesque backgrounds from hoardings, the artist attempts to evoke his experience of growing up in the old Jalan Satu estate. PHOTO: MUHAMMAD SYAHRUL ANUAR
24/7: I have lived with my aunt and grandparents for more than a decade. Growing up, I watched my aunt take on the role of caregiver, always tending to the needs of my grandparents. Her unwavering support and unconditional love for her parents strike a chord in my heart. This series of images aims to capture the many cherished moments between my aunt and grandmother, exploring in depth the theme of caregiving. Watch, as the series unfolds, how the same shared space and person can evoke a whirlwind of emotions in these little moments. PHOTO: PEK YAN LIN
ANATA: “Anata” means “you” in Japanese, but it is also used as a term of endearment between couples. That is what my parents have been calling each other for the past 35 years of their marriage – and the past two years of divorce. Anata explores the relationship between my divorced parents, and how they navigate, cope with and make sense of the same space that they share. This photo series documents the complex and intimate relationship of a couple who chose to be stuck together.PHOTO: WATANABE SHIYA
NOT HOME: It is the 15th in the lunar calendar. Gazing upon the night sky, I never fail to be astonished by the familiar sight of the moon. It is uncanny even, to feel myself in a momentary escape from the territories of Singapore, to be transported to where my mind longs to be. How many full moons have passed since I was last home? Many international students, myself included, have been stranded in Singapore because of the Covid-19 pandemic. We stay connected to home, or at least try to, in thoughts and through digital images. In this respect, the images and projections are at once tokens of memories and an interface for continued contact with home. I use projection as an attempt to embody the subjects’ relations with their photos. With images blown to life size, a new modality to access and interact with home emerges. What ensues is perhaps not magnification, but recognition of our longing for home.PHOTO: DAN N. TRAN
These are poignant snapshots of what home means.

The young photographers who took them - from international students under travel restrictions to Singaporeans growing up amid land scarcity - drew inspiration from their surroundings.

The photos are part of an exhibition held by the Shooting Home Youth Awards (SHYA) programme.

The programme, run by the Objectifs centre for photography and film, allows students aged 15 to 23 to develop their photographic skills and ambitions.

Started in 2011, it has mentored more than 90 students to date.

Themed around the idea of home, the programme encourages participants to be inspired by their surroundings as well as the issues most important to them.

The images at the exhibition address a variety of subjects close to the photographers' hearts, such as their families and friends.

This year, the class of 2020's exhibition explores how the definition of home differs for young people from different backgrounds, especially in the light of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

For instance, Ngee Ann Polytechnic student Evan Lim's project, titled Ho(me), is inspired by the many albums of pictures that his parents have of his childhood, as well as the memories that come with them.

"I teared up several times during the process of creating these images as I was reminded not only of the memories that these pictures hold, but also of the people and family who created these memories with me," said the 17-year-old.

The exhibition presents the works of the 12 participants of SHYA 2020, who were mentored by photographers Grace Baey, Joseph Nair, Marvin Tang and Nurul Huda Rashid.

They attended the mentorship programme over some two weeks from November to last month.

The exhibition will run until March 12 at Objectifs' lower gallery and courtyard in Middle Road, from 12pm to 7pm on Tuesdays to Saturdays, and 12pm to 4pm on Sundays. Admission is free.

There will be free artist talks on Zoom this Wednesday and on March 3 (8pm-9pm).

Those who are interested can register for them at www.objectifs.com.sg/shya-2020-exhibition

CALLED HOME; NEITHER HERE NOR THERE: Called Home; Neither Here Nor There explores the journey of making tangible the lifelong process of finding “home”. From physical to emotional barriers, the photographer seeks to answer the question of what Singapore means to her and what it holds. Retracing footsteps that were supposed to be familiar but never were, Called Home; Neither Here Nor There is a collection of questions and answers. Memory and archival imagery act as pillars of support on this meandering path to understanding and navigating “home”. PHOTO: GIANNA CHUN

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 22, 2021, with the headline 'Shooting home'.
