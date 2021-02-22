These are poignant snapshots of what home means.

The young photographers who took them - from international students under travel restrictions to Singaporeans growing up amid land scarcity - drew inspiration from their surroundings.

The photos are part of an exhibition held by the Shooting Home Youth Awards (SHYA) programme.

The programme, run by the Objectifs centre for photography and film, allows students aged 15 to 23 to develop their photographic skills and ambitions.

Started in 2011, it has mentored more than 90 students to date.

Themed around the idea of home, the programme encourages participants to be inspired by their surroundings as well as the issues most important to them.

The images at the exhibition address a variety of subjects close to the photographers' hearts, such as their families and friends.

This year, the class of 2020's exhibition explores how the definition of home differs for young people from different backgrounds, especially in the light of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

For instance, Ngee Ann Polytechnic student Evan Lim's project, titled Ho(me), is inspired by the many albums of pictures that his parents have of his childhood, as well as the memories that come with them.

"I teared up several times during the process of creating these images as I was reminded not only of the memories that these pictures hold, but also of the people and family who created these memories with me," said the 17-year-old.

The exhibition presents the works of the 12 participants of SHYA 2020, who were mentored by photographers Grace Baey, Joseph Nair, Marvin Tang and Nurul Huda Rashid.

They attended the mentorship programme over some two weeks from November to last month.

The exhibition will run until March 12 at Objectifs' lower gallery and courtyard in Middle Road, from 12pm to 7pm on Tuesdays to Saturdays, and 12pm to 4pm on Sundays. Admission is free.

There will be free artist talks on Zoom this Wednesday and on March 3 (8pm-9pm).

Those who are interested can register for them at www.objectifs.com.sg/shya-2020-exhibition