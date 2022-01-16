Ship engineer races against time to help crewman down with Covid-19

Mr Shaun Gerald D'Souza was part of a team helming a natural gas tanker sailing from the United States to Indonesia last May when one of its crew members tested positive for Covid-19.

The stricken electrical officer's oxygen level had fallen below 95 per cent.

Medical oxygen supply on board was running low and the ship was still many days away from land, forcing Mr D'Souza, a 36-year-old Singaporean, to think on his feet.

"We were running against time," said Mr D'Souza, a chief engineer at Executive Ship Management, which has its headquarters in Singapore.

"We had the option of reducing the flow rate of the medical oxygen to prolong its usage, but his oxygen levels did not seem to improve with a lower flow rate.

"I heard that industrial oxygen could be used as a back-up, but was not completely sure as it could have contaminants. After a bit of reading up and discussions, we decided to use it with additional measures, like having the industrial oxygen bubble through a water column to remove any contaminants as there was no other option," said Mr D'Souza, who has been sailing for 16 years.

Industrial oxygen has a 99.5 per cent concentration, compared with the near 99.9 per cent of medical oxygen.

Mr D'Souza used the water column as a humidifier and a filter, and changed the water every two to four hours to keep the supply clean. The adapters of the industrial oxygen were also different and required some quick tweaks on the spot so that there would be no leaks.

All this time, while managing the crisis, Mr D'Souza was powering the ship through "one of the harshest" sailing conditions to get it to a meeting point so that the electrical officer could be airlifted to receive medical attention.

"We pushed the engines to their maximum limit to reach the rendezvous point just in time before the sun set at 5pm. We would otherwise have to wait till the next morning," Mr D'Souza said, describing gale-force winds and high waves.

The electrical officer was airlifted by helicopter to Namibia and then flown to one of the best hospitals in South Africa's Cape Town where, despite the efforts of the ship's crew, he succumbed to Covid-19 two weeks later.

Recounting the incident, Mr D'Souza said it was the first time the crew members had to deal with a Covid-19 case on board. Living and working in such close proximity meant that a potential cluster erupting was a very real threat.

For his valiant efforts, Mr D'Souza was honoured with the MaritimeSG Care Award by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) last November.

The award was also given to 49 others for keeping the industry afloat amid the challenging conditions of Covid-19.

Another recipient of the MPA award was Ms Michelle Soh, 32, a crewing superintendent at Wilhelmsen Ship Management Singapore.

She was lauded for taking the initiative to keep crew members and their families informed when some of them were stuck on ships with no end to their stint in sight.

As countries struggled to develop protocols to change crew during the early phases of Covid-19 in 2020, she made daily calls to various vessels to address the crews' concerns.

She was transparent about the challenges of crew change at a time when countries were all erring on the side of caution.

"At the peak of the pandemic at one point, our global statistics of overdue crew were at 40 per cent. Our crew's anxiety was understandable as each passing day was one day too many," she said.

"The greatest achievement was when we successfully performed a crew change... a tired crew member got to go home and be reunited with his family and the reliever could continue to provide income to support his family."